MolecuLight i | X® Platform Available to 650 Long-Term Healthcare Facilities Through Synergy HealthCare Alliance | LLC

(Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) Leading GPO Selectsi:X Point-of-Care Device as a Key Tool for Informing its NationalCare Membership on the Presence of Elevated Bacterial Burden in Patients' Wounds VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. and TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/Inc., the leader in fluorescence imaging for point-of-care detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces the availability of itsi:X®to 650in the USits new commercial arrangement with, LLC....

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MolecuLight Platform

is a privately - owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imagingtechnology in multiple clinical markets.'s first ...is a privately - owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imagingtechnology in multiple clinical markets.'s first ...Leading GPO Selects MolecuLight i:X Point-of-Care Device as a Key Tool for Informing its National Long-Term Care Membership on the Presence of Elevated ...- Study Reveals the Utility of Cyan Fluorescence to Reliably Predict Pseudomonas, a Bacterial Pathogen that Precludes Wound Healing and Often Evades Conventional Treatment Methods TORONTO, March 2, 20 ...