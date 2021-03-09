Google Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardrivingIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition porta tante novitàAcquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter NeumairASUS annuncia le schede grafiche AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR | ECCO IL RIASSUNTOVideo | Story Trailer di It Takes TwoCovd-19 : Vaccino AstraZeneca anche per over 65enniMONOPOLY: AL VIA L’OPERAZIONE DOPPIA PROBABILITÀ

MolecuLight i | X® Platform Available to 650 Long-Term Healthcare Facilities Through Synergy HealthCare Alliance | LLC

Leading GPO Selects MolecuLight i:X Point-of-Care Device as a Key Tool for Informing its National ...

zazoom
Commenta
MolecuLight i:X® Platform Available to 650 Long-Term Healthcare Facilities Through Synergy HealthCare Alliance, LLC (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) Leading GPO Selects MolecuLight i:X Point-of-Care Device as a Key Tool for Informing its National Long-Term Care Membership on the Presence of Elevated Bacterial Burden in Patients' Wounds VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. and TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 MolecuLight Inc., the leader in fluorescence imaging for point-of-care detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces the availability of its MolecuLight i:X® Platform to 650 Long-Term HealthCare Facilities in the US Through its new commercial arrangement with Synergy HealthCare Alliance, LLC. Synergy ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MolecuLight Platform

Results Published in Study Show MolecuLight Fluorescence Point - of - Care Imaging Detected Pseudomonas Aeruginosa (PA) in Wounds with a PPV of 93%

is a privately - owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first ...

Results Published in Study Show MolecuLight Fluorescence Point - of - Care Imaging Detected Pseudomonas Aeruginosa (PA) in Wounds with a PPV of 93%

is a privately - owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first ...

MolecuLight i:X® Platform Available to 650 Long-Term Healthcare Facilities Through Synergy HealthCare Alliance, LLC

Leading GPO Selects MolecuLight i:X Point-of-Care Device as a Key Tool for Informing its National Long-Term Care Membership on the Presence of Elevated ...

Results Published in Study Show MolecuLight Fluorescence Point-of-Care Imaging Detected Pseudomonas Aeruginosa (PA) in Wounds with a PPV of 93%

- Study Reveals the Utility of Cyan Fluorescence to Reliably Predict Pseudomonas, a Bacterial Pathogen that Precludes Wound Healing and Often Evades Conventional Treatment Methods TORONTO, March 2, 20 ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MolecuLight Platform
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : MolecuLight Platform MolecuLight Platform Available Long Term