Fortis Inc. Reports 2020 Results (Di venerdì 12 febbraio 2021) ... released its 2020 fourth quarter and annual financial Results 1 today. Highlights Reported annual ...the majority of this target through delivering on TEP's plan to exit coal generation and replace it ... Leggi su padovanews
“Comincia forte il Napoli - finisce fortissimo il Verona”
LIVE Biathlon - Sprint 10 km Oberhof in DIRETTA : Hofer va fortissimo ma spreca tutto al poligono : sesto. Vince ancora Johannes Boe
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Fortis Inc. ('Fortis' or the 'Corporation') (TSX/NYSE: FTS), a well - diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, released its 2020 fourth quarter and annual ...
Tucson Electric Power Receives Decision in General Rate Application
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Fortis Inc. ('Fortis' or the 'Corporation') (TSX/NYSE: FTS) today announced that the Arizona Corporation Commission ('ACC') has approved new rates in Tucson Electric Power's ('TEP') general rate ...
Addio al farmacista e presidente della Fortis Roberto Roselli
Roberto Roselli (foto), scomparso l’altro ieri, era figura molto conosciuta a Borgo San Lorenzo. Per due motivi. Era stato per più di quaranta anni il titolare di una delle due storiche farmacie borgh ...
Il Grassina puntella l’attacco Dalla Fortis arriva Guidotti
di Giovanni Puleri Novità di mercato a Grassina. Ieri, il dg Nicola Del Grosso per puntellare la rosa, si è assicurato il prestito dell’attaccante Elia Guidotti, classe 1990 dalla Fortis Juventus. Ope ...
