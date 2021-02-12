Fortis Inc. Reports 2020 Results

(Di venerdì 12 febbraio 2021) ... released itsfourth quarter and annual financial1 today. Highlights Reported annual ...the majority of this target through delivering on TEP's plan to exit coal generation and replace it ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fortis Inc

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE). ('' or the 'Corporation') (TSX/NYSE: FTS), a well - diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, released its 2020 fourth quarter and annual ...ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE). ('' or the 'Corporation') (TSX/NYSE: FTS) today announced that the Arizona Corporation Commission ('ACC') has approved new rates in Tucson Electric Power's ('TEP') general rate ...Roberto Roselli (foto), scomparso l’altro ieri, era figura molto conosciuta a Borgo San Lorenzo. Per due motivi. Era stato per più di quaranta anni il titolare di una delle due storiche farmacie borgh ...di Giovanni Puleri Novità di mercato a Grassina. Ieri, il dg Nicola Del Grosso per puntellare la rosa, si è assicurato il prestito dell’attaccante Elia Guidotti, classe 1990 dalla Fortis Juventus. Ope ...