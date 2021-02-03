Solera Survey Reveals 72% of Consumers desire a Fully-Automated AI Claims and Repair Experience (Di mercoledì 3 febbraio 2021) Survey from Solera shows consumer demand and preference for insurance providers and Repairers who put digital channels first WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
New research released today by Solera Holdings, Inc. ("Solera"), a global leader in data, applications and services for the insurance and automotive industries, found that more than three-quarters (76%) of Consumers trust automotive Claims driven entirely by Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). The Survey also identifies crucial barriers to AI adoption for global car insurers, enterprise body shops, and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEM") dealer networks. Since 2016, millennials have represented the largest generation in the workforce. Their expectations and prolific use of digital ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
New research released today by Solera Holdings, Inc. ("Solera"), a global leader in data, applications and services for the insurance and automotive industries, found that more than three-quarters (76%) of Consumers trust automotive Claims driven entirely by Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). The Survey also identifies crucial barriers to AI adoption for global car insurers, enterprise body shops, and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEM") dealer networks. Since 2016, millennials have represented the largest generation in the workforce. Their expectations and prolific use of digital ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Solera SurveySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Solera Survey