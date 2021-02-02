TOMB RAIDER CELEBRA IL 25° ANNIVERSARIOInter e FIFA21 insieme per il torneo Club Scouting Challenge su PS4BANDAI NAMCO in sesta posizione nella Top Publisher Award 2021 La Biontech aumenterà produzione vaccino nel 2021Da Toshiba quattro hard disk per San ValentinoXperia 5 II con tecnologia 5G è ora disponibile in versione rosaSan Valentino con la wishlist di Wiko - l'amore supera le distanzeCoppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcereCovid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...R-Type Final 2 uscirà in Occidente il 30 aprile 2021

Why the Italy-US bond goes through Brussels

As tradition goes, the recently appointed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spent his first week ...

Why the Italy-US bond goes through Brussels (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) As tradition goes, the recently appointed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spent his first week at Foggy Bottom on the phone, touching base with several major allies to the US. On Thursday, the Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio was at the receiving end. The American readout of that call notes that Mr Blinken expressed the desire to “rebuild and strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Italy.” The diplomat pointed out that he expected to continue working with Italy – “particularly in its role as President of the G20” – to address “shared challenges” such as Covid-19, climate, China, and Libya. Over in Rome, Mr Di Maio’s team reported mentions of “excellent bilateral relations, focusing on the key issues of common interest.” The Italian minister remarked that he shared the American willingness to work ...
