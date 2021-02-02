Why the Italy-US bond goes through Brussels (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) As tradition goes, the recently appointed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spent his first week at Foggy Bottom on the phone, touching base with several major allies to the US. On Thursday, the Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio was at the receiving end. The American readout of that call notes that Mr Blinken expressed the desire to “rebuild and strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Italy.” The diplomat pointed out that he expected to continue working with Italy – “particularly in its role as President of the G20” – to address “shared challenges” such as Covid-19, climate, China, and Libya. Over in Rome, Mr Di Maio’s team reported mentions of “excellent bilateral relations, focusing on the key issues of common interest.” The Italian minister remarked that he shared the American willingness to work ... Leggi su formiche (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) As tradition, the recently appointed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spent his first week at Foggy Bottom on the phone, touching base with several major allies to the US. On Thursday, the Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio was at the receiving end. The American readout of that call notes that Mr Blinken expressed the desire to “rebuild and strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and.” The diplomat pointed out that he expected to continue working with– “particularly in its role as President of the G20” – to address “shared challenges” such as Covid-19, climate, China, and Libya. Over in Rome, Mr Di Maio’s team reported mentions of “excellent bilateral relations, focusing on the key issues of common interest.” The Italian minister remarked that he shared the American willingness to work ...

leemoleko : @RealShusha Mara always bo Lerato ba Modimo catching strays on the tl? Why e sa nne Mbali or Palesa? - teamwangs : @qiansjiaer now why the hell akjdksjdjsjdj - EvadameOne : @redcatontheroof @bassarelli 'The winner takes it all' ha quella vena ironica quando <It's simple and it's plain, W… - academbrella : @gilsuspenders WHY'D YOU DELETE THE FIRST ONE HAJSJSKKSJSJSJJDJD - _to_the_sun_ : rendendomi conto dell'immensa quantità di cosa da fare io penso che non ce la farò mai chi me l'ha fatta fare già n… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Why the MotoGP, Lorenzo: "No one had ever done what I did at Assen in 2013"

I continued to think positively and said: 'Why not? Why can't I go back to Assen after surgery and try?' ' I did it and thirty hours after the operation I finished fifth in the race. No one had ever ...

Evan Rachel Wood accusa Marilyn Manson: 'Anni e anni di abusi'

Regardless of how"and why"others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth. Come andrà a finire la storia non è ancora chiaro, ma nel frattempo Marilyn Manson è stato licenziato ...

Why the Arctic Matters ISPIonline PD MEP trip to Bosnia border camp provocation says Croatia

ROME, FEB 1 - A visit by four Italian centre-left Democratic Party (PD) MEPs to see the condition of migrants in a camp on the Bosnian border with Croatia was a "provocation," Croatian Interior Minist ...

da WSB: cosa ne pensate?

Theory: The hold is WORKING and the squeeze is starting. Let me connect the dots and why $5,000+ is not a meme. This is my Michael Burry moment. It all starts with Melvin Capital. Who had around $13bn ...

I continued to think positively and said: 'not?can't I go back to Assen after surgery and try?' ' I did it and thirty hours afteroperation I finished fifth inrace. No one had ever ...Regardless of how"and"others are now choosing to misrepresentpast, that istruth. Come andrà a finire la storia non è ancora chiaro, ma nel frattempo Marilyn Manson è stato licenziato ...ROME, FEB 1 - A visit by four Italian centre-left Democratic Party (PD) MEPs to see the condition of migrants in a camp on the Bosnian border with Croatia was a "provocation," Croatian Interior Minist ...Theory: The hold is WORKING and the squeeze is starting. Let me connect the dots and why $5,000+ is not a meme. This is my Michael Burry moment. It all starts with Melvin Capital. Who had around $13bn ...