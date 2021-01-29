Phase 1 Drug Candidate GLR2007 Developed by Gan & Lee has been Granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA (Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) BEIJING and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Gan & Lee) (Shanghai: 603087.SH), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has Granted Fast Track Designation for GLR2007, for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma. GLR2007 is a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK 4/6) inhibitor that Gan & Lee is developing for the treatment of advanced solid tumors including glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer with a low survival rate. Although considered a rare disease, glioblastoma is the most common brain and central nervous system (CNS) malignancy, accounting for 45.2%
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Phase Drug... Lenzilumab, Nearing Completion of Phase 3 Study
"This partnership allows us to utilize Aji Bio - Pharma's high quality drug product aseptic fill finish services to provide a timely supply of lenzilumab as we near the end of our clinical phase 3 ...
Dr. Reddy's and GRA Announce Clinically Meaningful Data from Avigan Pivotal Studies
The findings point favorably towards the hypothesis that an antiviral drug like Avigan (or similar ... Reddy's and Global Response Aid have agreed to expedite ongoing Phase 3 pivotal studies aimed at ...
Novaremed Secures US $50 Million Capital Commitment from Global Emerging Markets
Under the agreement, GEM commits to provide Novaremed with a share subscription facility of up to US $50 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of the company’s shares. Novaremed wil ...
Biocytogen Subsidiary Eucure Biopharma Reports First Patient Enrolled in anti-CTLA4 Phase I Trial in China
BOSTON and BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucure Biopharma, a subsidiary of Biocytogen, announced the first patient enrollment for a Phase I c ...
