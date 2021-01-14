SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD | THE GAME – COMPLETE EDITION disponibile da oggi

(Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) Ubisoft, in collaborazione con Universals and Digital Platforms, annuncia chevs. The: Theè oraper il download in formato digitale al prezzo consigliato al pubblico di €14.99 per PlayStation®4, le console Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, Stadia e Windows PC, oltre che su Ubisoft+, il servizio in abbonamento di Ubisoft e Amazon Luna. Il gioco sarà utilizzabile anche su PlayStation®5 e Xbox Series XS tramite la modalità di compatibilità.vs. The: Thecelebra il 10° anniversario del gioco e include anche i contenuti aggiuntivi Knives Chau e Wallace ...

