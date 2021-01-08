Nba | Seth Curry positivo al Covid Phila lo scopre mentre gioca con Brooklyn E ora?

Gazzetta_NBA : #Nba #SethCurry positivo al #Covid. #Phila lo scopre mentre gioca con #Brooklyn. E ora? - Fprime86 : RT @SkySportNBA: NBA, Philadelphia: Seth Curry positivo al Covid, in corso indagine contatti - SkySportNBA : NBA, Philadelphia: Seth Curry positivo al Covid, in corso indagine contatti - sportli26181512 : NBA, Philadelphia: Seth Curry positivo al Covid, in corso indagine contatti: La notizia della positività è arrivata… - GruwFrequency : RT @DavideFuma: #NBA - Seth #Curry è LA DIFFERENZA in questi Philadelphia #76ers da 5-1 di record! 29' 15.4 pti 3.6 ass 56% FG 54% 3PT (5… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Nba Seth

Sky Sport

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday as his team's NBA clash with the Brooklyn Nets got underway, US media reported. ESPN, citing unnamed ...According to recent reports, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers might not be good destinations for James Harden despite being title contenders.