More Italian trucks | less Italian pork | what’s behind China’s decisions?

(Di venerdì 8 gennaio 2021) The geopolitical and commercial ties between China and Italy are tangling in a singular manner in the wake of a historic EU-China investments deal. While a new Chinese-automotive deal is reportedly close to completion, Beijing’s customs block two containers ofover concerns it could be infected, prompting backlash on theside. Automotive first. The Chinese industrial group First Automobile Works (FAW) has its eyes set on the establishedtruck maker Iveco, which is part of CNH Industrial, which in turn is controlled by Exor, a family-controlledholding. CNH confirmed that talks are underway. FAW is reportedly offering €3.5 billion for Iveco’s bus and lorry ...