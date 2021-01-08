More Italian trucks, less Italian pork: what’s behind China’s decisions? (Di venerdì 8 gennaio 2021) The geopolitical and commercial ties between China and Italy are tangling in a singular manner in the wake of a historic EU-China investments deal. While a new Chinese-Italian automotive deal is reportedly close to completion, Beijing’s customs block two containers of Italian pork over concerns it could be infected, prompting backlash on the Italian side. Automotive first. The Chinese industrial group First Automobile Works (FAW) has its eyes set on the established Italian truck maker Iveco, which is part of CNH Industrial, which in turn is controlled by Exor, a family-controlled Italian holding. CNH confirmed that talks are underway. FAW is reportedly offering €3.5 billion for Iveco’s bus and lorry ... Leggi su formiche
413mila dosi di vaccino somministrate in Italia. L'UE ordina altre 300 milioni di dosi da Pfizer
A che punto siamo con la somministrazione del vaccino in Italia? I dati aggiornati all'8 gennaio con Lombardia e Calabria fanalini di coda.
Is it better Stellantis or Alitalia?
The birth of Stellantis is (unfortunately) one of the few examples of international dynamism in the Italian industry. Fiat was going to face destruction because the shareholders chose to ...
