Super Meat Boy Forever è disponibile su PC e Nintendo Switch ed è possibile acquistarlo scontato (Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) Super Meat Boy Forever è qui ed è arrivato giusto in tempo per le vacanze. Il sequel del popolarissimo platform indie del 2010 è disponibile su PC tramite Epic Games Store e Nintendo Switch, con il porting per PlayStation e Xbox previsto per l'inizio del 2021. Super Meat Boy Forever su Epic Games Store costa 15,99 euro ma è possibile pagarlo 10 euro in meno. Come? Con il coupon offerto dal negozio: basta acquistare un gioco con un prezzo Superiore a 15 euro per poter usufruire dello sconto. Per ottenere il coupon basta accedere al proprio account Epic Games. Ogni volta che effettuate un acquisto idoneo, un nuovo coupon verrà depositato sul vostro account. Con il coupon applicato, risparmierete il ... Leggi su eurogamer
