ITF World Tennis Tour Year in Numbers | Players make their mark in challenging year

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Tennis Federation Men's and Women's World ...

ITF World Tennis Tour Year in Numbers: Players make their mark in challenging year (Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The International Tennis Federation Men's and Women's World Tennis Tour (WTT) has still seen almost 5,000 Players compete in over 300 Tournaments in 2020, with a number of impressive performances and milestones, despite the disruption of the calendar caused by the pandemic. Four-time winners Alessandro Bega (ITA) and Kacper Zuk (POL) top the list for most titles on the Men's WTT. Lucas Catarina (MON) won a Tour-leading 36 singles matches and Evan Furness (FRA) recorded the longest match-winning streak of the year with 19 consecutive wins in October and November, picking up three consecutive M15 titles in the process. Qinwen Zheng (CHN) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) also finish the ...
