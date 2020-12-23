ITF World Tennis Tour Year in Numbers: Players make their mark in challenging year (Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The International Tennis Federation Men's and Women's World Tennis Tour (WTT) has still seen almost 5,000 Players compete in over 300 Tournaments in 2020, with a number of impressive performances and milestones, despite the disruption of the calendar caused by the pandemic. Four-time winners Alessandro Bega (ITA) and Kacper Zuk (POL) top the list for most titles on the Men's WTT. Lucas Catarina (MON) won a Tour-leading 36 singles matches and Evan Furness (FRA) recorded the longest match-winning streak of the year with 19 consecutive wins in October and November, picking up three consecutive M15 titles in the process. Qinwen Zheng (CHN) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) also finish the ...
Vaccino anti-Covid: Pfizer e BioNTech annunciano accordo con governo Usa per altre 100 milioni di dosi
Coppa Davis 2021, pubblicate le date dei dodici incontri del World Group I
Sono state diramate dall’ITF le date dei dodici incontri del World Group I che porteranno altrettanti Paesi all’interno delle qualificazioni per le Davis Cup Finals 2022. Si parte a marzo con quattro ...
Tennis: Coppa Davis, quattro sfide del World Group I a marzo 2021 e le restanti a settembre
Sono state diramate dall'ITF le date dei dodici incontri del World Group I che porteranno altrettanti Paesi all'interno delle qualificazioni per le Davis Cup Finals 2022, in questo format rinnovato ch ...
