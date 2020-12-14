Aquark - Pad Inverter Pool Heat Pump Creator (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) FOSHAN, China, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Since the first Pool Heat Pump was invented 50 years ago, warm swimming Pool has been an important wellness for people and created a new way of life. Technological advances in Pool Heaters have greatly improved Heating efficiency. However, for pursuing better user experience, the old-fashioned appearance of a traditional Pool Heat Pump and its loud noise can be in need of improvement. In 2017, Aquark attempted to break every stereotype of a typical Inverter Pool Heat Pump in form and function to enhance users' swimming experience. With the joint efforts of its expert R&D and sales team, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
