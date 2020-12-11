The Last of Us Part II sbaraglia la concorrenza e si aggiudica il Game of the Year ai The Game Awards 2020 (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) I The Game Awards 2020 si sono conclusi da pochi minuti e dopo importanti annunci, trailer e premiazioni, è arrivato il momento di scoprire quale è stato il gioco dell'anno. Ebbene, come in molti si aspettavano, The Last of Us Part II di Naughty Dog ha sbaragliato la concorrenza e si è aggiudicato il premio più ambito, il Game of the Year. Dopo l'annuncio dell'importante riconoscimento, il director Neil Druckmann ha condiviso un messaggio di ringraziamento per i fan visibile qui sotto. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) I Thesi sono conclusi da pochi minuti e dopo importanti annunci, trailer e premiazioni, è arrivato il momento di scoprire quale è stato il gioco dell'anno. Ebbene, come in molti si aspettavano, Theof UsII di Naughty Dog hato lae si èto il premio più ambito, ilof the. Dopo l'annuncio dell'importante riconoscimento, il director Neil Druckmann ha condiviso un messaggio di ringraziamento per i fan visibile qui sotto. Leggi altro...

