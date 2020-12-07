Covid-19, Ambrogino d'oro a Ferragni-FedezeFootball PES 2021 LITE, DISPONIBILE GRATIS DA OGGITrading NFP News - etoro non agricola strategia di trading del libro ...La prima cartolina di Natale all'asta per 25mila dollariElezioni Romania: centrodestra verso riconfermaCapelli caduti? questo cappello fa al caso vostroCovid-19, Zone gialle, riaperti 72.000 eserciziRoma, verifiche su maxi-rissa al PincioPapa Francesco : abbandonare mondanità e ricchezzeCORONAVIRUS, DA DOMENICA 6 AL 19 DICEMBRE BASTANO UN SMS O UNA ...

LyondellBasell and SUEZ increase plastics recycling capacity

Companies expand their Quality Circular Polymers Joint Venture ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands and PARIS, ...

LyondellBasell and SUEZ increase plastics recycling capacity

Companies expand their Quality Circular Polymers Joint Venture ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands and PARIS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) one of the world's largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies and SUEZ (EPA: SEV), a world leader in environmental services, today jointly announced the acquisition of TIVACO, a plastics recycling company located in Blandain, Belgium. The company will become part of Quality Circular Polymers (QCP), the companies' existing 50/50 plastics recycling joint venture. With this transaction, QCP will increase its production capacity for recycled materials to approximately 55,000 tonnes per year. "This latest investment in QCP supports LyondellBasell's ambition to ...
