China Matters documents traditional and modern cultures of Tianjin

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When comes to a Chinese city that resembles Boston, quite a few ...

When comes to a Chinese city that resembles Boston, quite a few netizens would name Tianjin, a city blending modern vibe with traditional heritage.     Ranked the third largest urban land area after Beijing and Shanghai, Tianjin created a uniquely compatible urban style, Chinese and Western, ancient and modern, making the best use of its 600 years' history and coastal location.   With the business and merchants came vendors and their food stalls, nurturing a vibrant street food culture. Because of northern China's arid environment, Tianjin's street food is heavy on wheat-based carbs, most notably buns and pancakes. Dishes like jianbing, a Chinese breakfast crepe, and steamed pork buns, which are now world-famous, came from this ...
