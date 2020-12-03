Gubagoo Releases Revolutionary Automotive Digital Retailing Platform

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 dicembre 2020) Powering Asbury's new eCommerce offering 'Clicklane', Virtual2.0 is now available to dealers nationwide. BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/– the leading provider of, conversational commerce, chat, and messaging solutions forDealerships – announced a powerful new release of its industry-leading Virtual. With online car sales soaring across the nation, there has never been a more compelling time fordealers to embrace. The industry is quickly moving from early adopters to the tipping point of wide adoption, with the pandemic having accelerated dealerships' demand for online eCommerce ...