Gubagoo Releases Revolutionary Automotive Digital Retailing Platform

Powering Asbury Automotive's new eCommerce offering 'Clicklane', Virtual Retailing 2.0 is now available ...

Gubagoo Releases Revolutionary Automotive Digital Retailing Platform

Powering Asbury Automotive's new eCommerce offering 'Clicklane', Virtual Retailing 2.0 is now available to dealers nationwide. BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Gubagoo – the leading provider of Digital Retailing, conversational commerce, chat, and messaging solutions for Automotive Dealerships – announced a powerful new release of its industry-leading Virtual Retailing Platform. With online car sales soaring across the nation, there has never been a more compelling time for Automotive dealers to embrace Digital Retailing. The industry is quickly moving from early adopters to the tipping point of wide adoption, with the pandemic having accelerated dealerships' demand for online eCommerce ...
