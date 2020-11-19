Microsoft Store dà il via al Black FridayPerché e come aprire un e-commerce di cannabis lightUn’antologia di racconti inediti per ragazzi a sostegno di Asroo per ...DIRT 5 ARRIVA SU PLAYSTATION 5DESTINY 2: OLTRE LA LUCE INCURSIONE DELLA CRIPTA DI PIETRAFONDAAssetto Corsa Competizione | Il DLC GT World Challenge è su SteamSpeciale Matrimonio a prima vista: Intervista a Nicole, Gianluca, ...THE WILDS, DISPONIBILE IL TRAILER UFFICIALE DELLA NUOVA SERIE AMAZON ...Xiaomi e Paolo Nespoli insieme per il Black FridayLG OLED TV E XBOX SERIE X INSIEME PER LA NEX-GEN

3D bioprinted heart provides new tool for surgeons

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Mellon University Professor of Biomedical ...

 Carnegie Mellon University Professor of Biomedical Engineering Adam Feinberg and his team have created the first full-size 3D bioprinted human heart model using their Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH) technique. Showcased in a recent video by American Chemical Society and created from MRI data using a specially built 3D printer, the model mimics the elasticity of cardiac tissue and sutures realistically. This milestone represents the culmination of two years of research, holding both immediate promise for surgeons and clinicians, as well as long term implications for the future of bioengineered organ research. The FRESH technique of 3D bioprinting was invented in Feinberg's lab to fill an unfilled demand for 3D printed soft polymers, which lack the rigidity to stand ...
