3D bioprinted heart provides new tool for surgeons

(Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/Carnegie Mellon University Professor of Biomedical Engineering Adam Feinberg and his team have created the first full-size 3Dhumanmodel using their Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH) technique. Showcased in a recent video by American Chemical Society and created from MRI data using a specially built 3D printer, the model mimics the elasticity of cardiac tissue and sutures realistically. This milestone represents the culmination of two years of research, holding both immediate promise forand clinicians, as well as long term implications for the future of bioengineered organ research. The FRESH technique of 3D bioprinting was invented in Feinberg's lab to fill an unfilled demand for 3D printed soft polymers, which lack the rigidity to stand ...