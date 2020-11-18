Fintech Company Obligo Raises $15.5M in Series A to Roll Out New Standard for Deposit-Free Renting (Di mercoledì 18 novembre 2020) Rising demand for Deposit-Free residential leasing, accelerated due to COVID-19 economic pressures, has driven rapid growth for Obligo's credit-based Deposit alternative NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Fintech Company Obligo today announced a $15.5 million Series A funding round from investors including 83North, 10D, Entrée Capital, Viola Credit, and other strategic real estate investors. The funding will enable Obligo to Roll out its Deposit-Free technology to millions of homes across the U.S. Obligo enables tenants to rent an apartment without a security Deposit. Instead of paying a Deposit or buying Deposit ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Fintech Company Obligo today announced a $15.5 million Series A funding round from investors including 83North, 10D, Entrée Capital, Viola Credit, and other strategic real estate investors. The funding will enable Obligo to Roll out its Deposit-Free technology to millions of homes across the U.S. Obligo enables tenants to rent an apartment without a security Deposit. Instead of paying a Deposit or buying Deposit ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
lucaberardo : RT @aidexa_: #AideXa, la fintech italiana dedicata esclusivamente alle piccole e medie imprese e alle partite Iva. Ideazione e specializzaz… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fintech CompanyLe 10 startup del fintech italiano Fortune Italia Visa Expands Fast Track Program to Enable Next Generation of Fintechs to Rebuild the Global Economy
COMUNICATO STAMPA - Responsabilità editoriale di Business Wire Visa Expands Fast Track Program to Enable Next Generation of Fintechs to Rebuild the Global Economy. Visa adds new ...
Svolta fintech: è possibile utilizzare criptovalute nei casinò PayPal?
Con l’avanzamento tecnologico sono mutati incredibilmente anche gli approcci dei consumatori ai metodi di pagamento. Se, fino a pochi anni fa, le carte di credito e debito hanno rappresentato una rivo ...
Fintech CompanySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fintech Company