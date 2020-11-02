ICE and ICIS to enhance European gas benchmark offerings

Peppino Di Capri ricorda Gigi Proietti : Canterò la nostra canzone da ...LG: RISULTATI FINANZIARI DEL 3TRI 2020God of War 2 4K Graphic Mod with Ray Tracing Shader Gameplay! Morte di Gigi Proietti, Gabriele Cirilli : Mi ha dato tutto quello ...Ruined King: A League of Legends Story arriva su console e PC nel 20218 cibi fermentati per migliorare la digestione e la saluteWatch Dogs Legion: Recensione PS4 ProAutogrill ricorda ancora una volta: non siamo movida, siamo aperti ...SQUARE ENIX DISTRIBUIRÀ HITMAN 3Pikmin 3 Deluxe: il videogioco che insegna ad amare l'ambiente

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a global source of Independent Commodity Intelligence ...

ICIS, a global source of Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, are offering market participants the ability to trade on ICIS European Gas benchmarks. This allows ICE to list physically settled, as well as financially settled, European natural gas prompt contracts. On December 7, 2020, ICE plans to start offering daily natural gas futures contracts which settle against the ICIS benchmark Dutch TTF and British NBP day-ahead and weekend price assessments, subject to regulatory review. The TTF and NBP natural gas benchmark prices, produced by ...
