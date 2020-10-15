Conduent Transportation Receives 'Visa Ready for Transit' Certification for its ATLAS® Ops Fare Collection System to Boost Contactless ... (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) ... Nasdaq: CNDT,, today announced that its ATLAS®; Ops Fare Collection System has achieved Visa Ready ... It's why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
Conduent Transportation Receives 'Visa Ready for Transit' Certification for its ATLAS® Ops Fare Collection System to Boost Contactless Payments for Mass Transit Systems Globally
Conduent Transportation Receives 'Visa Ready for Transit' Certification for its ATLAS® Ops Fare Collection System to Boost Contactless Payments for Mass Transit Systems Globally
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Conduent TransportationBrescia Mobilità e Conduent Transportation rendono l'accesso al treno più rapido e più conveniente per gli utenti della metro Adnkronos
Conduent TransportationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Conduent Transportation