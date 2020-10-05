Eurofins and Darktrace Announce Cyber Security Partnership (Di lunedì 5 ottobre 2020) HASSELT, Belgium, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance, testing and Cyber Security services has today Announced a Partnership with Darktrace, the world's leading Cyber AI company. This new Partnership will empower Eurofins' customers and community to detect and respond to in-progress attacks anywhere across their entire digital infrastructure with Darktrace's Cyber AI, including the Cloud, SaaS, corporate networks, IoT and industrial control systems. Darktrace was founded in 2013, and today its AI technology is relied on by over 4,000 organizations worldwide to identify and automatically fight back against fast-moving and ... Leggi su iltempo
