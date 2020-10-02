NEQSOL HOLDING: Georgian Government seize foreign-owned asset, referred to International Arbitration (Di venerdì 2 ottobre 2020) LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Following the effective expropriation of a legally obtained asset by the Georgian National Communication Commission (GNCC), NEQSOL HOLDING have today announced that their dispute with the Government of Georgia - over the ultimate beneficial ownership of Georgian internet provider Caucasus Online - will be referred to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). The decision comes after the GNCC announced the appointment of a special manager to the board of Caucasus Online, who has been given the authority, amongst other things, to dismiss directors, members of the supervisory board and employees of the company, and suspend or restrict its right to distribute. This appointment effectively ... Leggi su iltempo
