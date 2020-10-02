Vanessa Incontrada tutta nuda su Vanity Fair contro haters e bullismoGiochi online: il Black Jack è sicuro ma attenti ai minori!Manovalanza Monty D : il nuovo singolo anticipazione dell'ep di ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie nelle missioni per veicoli specialiMicrosoft presenta nuovi SurfaceSUPER MARIO BROS. 35 SBARCA SU SWITCHAnticipazioni Tale e Quale Show : quarto giudice Ubaldo PantaniCyberpunk 2077: spot con Keanu ReevesCALL OF DUTY : Black Ops Cold War modalità ZombiLa mamma di di Nadia Toffa : Vorrei la ricordassero come una persona ...

NEQSOL HOLDING | Georgian Government seize foreign-owned asset | referred to International Arbitration

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the effective expropriation of a legally obtained asset ...

zazoom
Commenta
NEQSOL HOLDING: Georgian Government seize foreign-owned asset, referred to International Arbitration (Di venerdì 2 ottobre 2020) LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Following the effective expropriation of a legally obtained asset by the Georgian National Communication Commission (GNCC), NEQSOL HOLDING have today announced that their dispute with the Government of Georgia - over the ultimate beneficial ownership of Georgian internet provider Caucasus Online - will be referred to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). The decision comes after the GNCC announced the appointment of a special manager to the board of Caucasus Online, who has been given the authority, amongst other things, to dismiss directors, members of the supervisory board and employees of the company, and suspend or restrict its right to distribute. This appointment effectively ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NEQSOL HOLDING

Zanicchi: "Fonderò il 'Partito del tortellino'"  Yahoo Finanza
NEQSOL HOLDING: Georgian Government seize foreign-owned asset, referred to International Arbitration
LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the effective expropriation of a legally obtained asset by the Georgian National Communication Commission (GNCC), NEQSOL Holding have today announced ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NEQSOL HOLDING
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : NEQSOL HOLDING NEQSOL HOLDING Georgian Government seize