Employment in China | Challenges and Countermeasures - How to Create Jobs in China

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/In the process of coordinating epidemic prevention and control and promoting economic development,is now facing greaterpressure. This year, there are about 15 million new entrants to the workforce, including 7.49 million college graduates and about three million surplus rural laborers. The pressure caused by the total number of unemployed labor force is still enormous. How can job demand bed, to absorb the unemployed labor force? On April 17, the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of(CPC) Central Committee emphasized the need to increase domestic demand. At present, the coronavirus has spread across the world, overseas market demand is suppressed, and the global supply chain is facing the risk ...