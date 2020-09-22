Windows 10 20H2: disponibile la build 19042.541 (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) È da poco disponibile al download la build 19042.541 di Windows 10 20H2 per gli utenti Insider che hanno scelto il canale Beta o Release Preview! Changelog We have fixed the issue where WSL fails to start with an “Element not found” error. We added a notification to Internet Explorer 11 that informs users about the end of support for Adobe Flash in December 2020. For more information, see KB4581051. We enhanced the system’s ability to detect when Microsoft Edge IE Mode stops responding. We fixed an issue that, in some instances, prevents the Language Bar from appearing when the user signs in to a new session. This occurs even though the Language Bar is configured properly. We fixed an issue that fails to recognize the first East Asian language character typed into a ... Leggi su windowsinsiders
Al termine del riavvio, recatevi in Impostazioni > Aggiornamento e sicurezza > Programma Windows Insider e assicuratevi di essere entrati nel programma Insider. Per maggiori informazioni vi invitiamo ...
Nei giorni scorsi ha preso il via la distribuzione agli Insider nel Release Preview Channel della versione di anteprima dell’aggiornamento 20H2 per Windows 10. Confermato il nome definitivo: October ...
