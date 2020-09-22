Microsoft apre ai pre-order di Xbox Series X Series SDuplice omicidio a Lecce : uccisi l'arbitro Daniele De Santis e una ...Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...Microsoft acquisisce ZeniMax Media per 7,5 miliardiExit poll 2020 : Gli italiani hanno detto Sì al referendum sul taglio ...Raffaella Fico in lingerie fa impazzire la rete... Perfezione ...The Elder Scroll Online – Annunciato MarkartheSport: mercato europeo non più una nicchiaIntolleranza al glutine: 8 cibi da evitare (7 alimenti sicuri da ...I fratelli Bianchi prima del pestaggio di Willy : Il video di poche ...

Karma Automotive Announces First All-Electrtic Vehicle And New GS Series Name

 - Karma's First ever all-electric variant to debut in 2021   - New family of sedans to ...

(Di martedì 22 settembre 2020)  - Karma's First ever all-electric variant to debut in 2021   - New family of sedans to wear the GS badge with updated technology and powertrain options - Reservation site created for pre-orders IRVINE, California, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Karma Automotive today announced it will be introducing a new Name for a family of Vehicles in 2021 called the GS Series. The lineup will include updated electrification options, technological advancements and Karma's First-ever battery electric (BEV) luxury sedan. To facilitate orders, Karma created a new pre-reservation order site which is now live at http://www.KarmaAutomotive.com/reserve. For a fully-refundable ...
Karma Automotive ha annunciato la sua prima auto 100% elettrica che arriverà nel 2021. Purtroppo, non sono stati condivisi molti dettagli su questo veicolo. Il costruttore ha pubblicato anche ...
