Gates Foundation Honors Director of Africa CDC With 2020 Global Goalkeeper Award (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today named Dr. John N. Nkengasong, ...themselves"will go a long way towards ensuring that the continent has the vaccines and medicines it ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today named Dr. John N. Nkengasong, ...themselves"will go a long way towards ensuring that the continent has the vaccines and medicines it ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
Gates Foundation Honors Director of Africa CDC With 2020 Global Goalkeeper Award
Gates Foundation Honors Director of Africa CDC With 2020 Global Goalkeeper Award
Gates Foundation's Annual Goalkeepers Report Shows COVID-19 Has Stalled 20 Years of Progress - Calls for Global Response to End the Pandemic
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gates Foundation
- È morto Bill Gates Sr.: addio al padre del fondatore di Microsoft Il Fatto Quotidiano
- Bill Gates: «Il Covid finirà solo tra due anni, ci aspetta un autunno duro» Corriere della Sera
- È morto il padre di Bill Gates Corriere del Ticino
- Coronavirus, Bill Gates: "La pandemia finirà tra due anni e l'autunno sarà molto duro" TGCOM
- Covid, Bill Gates: «Il virus finirà solo tra due anni, ci attende un autunno molto duro» Il Messaggero
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Foundation also announces three Global Goals award winners and launches two innovative partnerships to address COVID-19 impacts in KenyaSEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bill & Melinda Gates ...
È morto il padre di Bill Gates, aveva 94 anni
E’ morto a 94 anni il padre del fondatore di Microsoft, Bill Gates. William Gates Sr, stimato avvocato di Seattle, aiutò il figlio ad avviare la Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. La famiglia - come r ...
Gates FoundationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gates Foundation