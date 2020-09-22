Microsoft apre ai pre-order di Xbox Series X Series SDuplice omicidio a Lecce : uccisi l'arbitro Daniele De Santis e una ...Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...Microsoft acquisisce ZeniMax Media per 7,5 miliardiExit poll 2020 : Gli italiani hanno detto Sì al referendum sul taglio ...Raffaella Fico in lingerie fa impazzire la rete... Perfezione ...The Elder Scroll Online – Annunciato MarkartheSport: mercato europeo non più una nicchiaIntolleranza al glutine: 8 cibi da evitare (7 alimenti sicuri da ...I fratelli Bianchi prima del pestaggio di Willy : Il video di poche ...

Gates Foundation Honors Director of Africa CDC With 2020 Global Goalkeeper Award

22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today named Dr. John N. Nkengasong, ...

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today named Dr. John N. Nkengasong, ...themselves"will go a long way towards ensuring that the continent has the vaccines and medicines it ...
Foundation also announces three Global Goals award winners and launches two innovative partnerships to address COVID-19 impacts in KenyaSEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bill & Melinda Gates ...
È morto il padre di Bill Gates, aveva 94 anni
E’ morto a 94 anni il padre del fondatore di Microsoft, Bill Gates. William Gates Sr, stimato avvocato di Seattle, aiutò il figlio ad avviare la Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. La famiglia - come r ...
