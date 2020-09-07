Il governatore De Luca indagato per falso e truffa : Favorì quattro ...Doraemon story of seasons disponibile per ps4Fallout 76: Dentro il Vault – Anteprima della stagione 2Rovazzi: personaggio in Call of Duty, disponibile domaniVoglia di suonare? Ecco le chitarre migliori per iniziareCampi rom aperti da Salvini : L'attacco di Virginia RaggiThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriva sulla Nex-GenMSI presenta la nuova serie di Business Laptop SummitGTA ONLINE: Sbaraglia gli avversari nella modalità Competizione ...Nintendo per il 35° anniversario di Super Mario presenta giochi e ...

TerraPay announces the appointment of Ron Vollebregt as Chairman of the Board

THE HAGUE, Netherlands and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a global payments ...

zazoom
Commenta
TerraPay announces the appointment of Ron Vollebregt as Chairman of the Board (Di lunedì 7 settembre 2020) THE HAGUE, Netherlands and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/

TerraPay, a global payments infrastructure company, announced the appointment of Ron Vollebregt as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Ron joins TerraPay as a global entrepreneur with over 25 years of rich experience in Payments, most of that as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at GlobalCollect, a leading provider of international payment services. Following this, he has remained active in the industry frequently advising both investors and payment companies. Currently, Ron also serves as a Board Member of SlimPay, a Paris-based company providing payment services for the subscription economy, and of Yoco, based in Cape Town and addressing offline and online payment needs for companies in Southern ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : TerraPay announces

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TerraPay announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : TerraPay announces TerraPay announces appointment Vollebregt Chairman