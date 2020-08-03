Adele è irriconoscibile: 44 kg in meno e biondissimaThe Truth è il primo singolo estratto da Reason, EP di debutto dei ...Saldi 2020 : l'occasione giusta per rinnovare la vetrinaGadjos l'influencer e' il singolo che da' il titolo all'album di ...Il Mondiale 2020 di League of Legends inizierà a settembreGianfranco Trafficante uccide l’ex compagna Emanuela Urso, poi si ...Flavonoidi, a cosa si riferisce il termine vitamina P?Roma, la piccola Ilaria nasce nel parcheggio della clinicaCoronavirus : Si cercano volontari a Roma per testare il vaccinoOPPO Watch arriverà dopo l’estate

SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico | a company of DESMA HC Group | Acquires LOPRESSOR® | ICAZ® and MIOREL® from Daiichi Sankyo France

PARIS and MILAN, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiichi Sankyo France /(hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) and SIT ...

SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico, a company of DESMA HC Group, Acquires LOPRESSOR®, ICAZ® and MIOREL® from Daiichi Sankyo France (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) PARIS and MILAN, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Daiichi Sankyo France /(hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) and SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico (DESMA HC Group) are pleased to announce the acquisition of LOPRESSOR®, ICAZ® and MIOREL® by SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico from Daiichi Sankyo France, effective from 30thJune 2020. LOPRESSOR® and ICAZ® are oral treatments of essential hypertension. LOPRESSOR® is a beta blocker indicated in treatment of hypertension. ICAZ® is a calcic inhibitor indicated in the treatment of essential hypertension. MIOREL® is a colchicine derivative muscle relaxant, adjuvant in ...

Falconara: Trivelle Zero, sit in alla raffineria  Vivere Ancona
Falconara: Trivelle Zero, sit in alla raffineria
3' di lettura 02/08/2020 - Sabato 1 agosto, giornata di mobilitazione ai cancelli della raffineria Api di Falconara Marittima. Gli attivisti hanno risposto alla chiamata della Campagna nazionale “Per ...
Zoolander: curiosità sul film con Ben Stiller e Owen Wilson
Diretto da Ben Stiller nel 2001, Zoolander è una commedia satirica che prende in giro il mondo della moda fatto di persone estremamente egocentriche, ossessionate dai soldi e dall’aspetto fisico. Il f ...
