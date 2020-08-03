SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico, a company of DESMA HC Group, Acquires LOPRESSOR®, ICAZ® and MIOREL® from Daiichi Sankyo France (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) PARIS and MILAN, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Daiichi Sankyo France /(hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) and SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico (DESMA HC Group) are pleased to announce the acquisition of LOPRESSOR®, ICAZ® and MIOREL® by SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico from Daiichi Sankyo France, effective from 30thJune 2020. LOPRESSOR® and ICAZ® are oral treatments of essential hypertension. LOPRESSOR® is a beta blocker indicated in treatment of hypertension. ICAZ® is a calcic inhibitor indicated in the treatment of essential hypertension. MIOREL® is a colchicine derivative muscle relaxant, adjuvant in ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SIT Laboratorio Falconara: Trivelle Zero, sit in alla raffineria Vivere Ancona Falconara: Trivelle Zero, sit in alla raffineria

3' di lettura 02/08/2020 - Sabato 1 agosto, giornata di mobilitazione ai cancelli della raffineria Api di Falconara Marittima. Gli attivisti hanno risposto alla chiamata della Campagna nazionale “Per ...

Zoolander: curiosità sul film con Ben Stiller e Owen Wilson

Diretto da Ben Stiller nel 2001, Zoolander è una commedia satirica che prende in giro il mondo della moda fatto di persone estremamente egocentriche, ossessionate dai soldi e dall’aspetto fisico. Il f ...

3' di lettura 02/08/2020 - Sabato 1 agosto, giornata di mobilitazione ai cancelli della raffineria Api di Falconara Marittima. Gli attivisti hanno risposto alla chiamata della Campagna nazionale “Per ...Diretto da Ben Stiller nel 2001, Zoolander è una commedia satirica che prende in giro il mondo della moda fatto di persone estremamente egocentriche, ossessionate dai soldi e dall’aspetto fisico. Il f ...