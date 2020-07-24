GTA Online: Ricompense triple in Scia mortaleMafia: Definitive Edition – primo gameplay trailerDescenders arriva su PS4 e Nintendo SwitchIl social trading: perché va così di modaDiletta Leotta e Daniele Scardina non stanno più insieme?Il cantante Gianluca Grignani è stato mollato dalla moglie FrancescaReview Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHz

CGTN | Xi Jinping inspects NE China' s Jilin Province

BEIJING, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the ...

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected northeast China'sJilin Province. In Lishu County in Siping City, Xi visited the demonstration zone and farmers' cooperative at a green food raw material production base. He learned about the area's food production, protection and utilization of black soil, and how they are implementing large-scale agricultural mechanization. In 2019, Jilin's total annual output edged up 2.45 billion kilograms to reach 38.78 billion kilograms, with the net growth leading the country by constituting 41.2 percent of its total increase. Xi later visited Siping Battle Memorial Hall, where he relived the history of the revolution and paid ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

