autoRetouch launches to revolutionize image editing for Fashion products

STUTTGART, Germany, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- autoRetouch - the first end-to-end, automated image ...

autoRetouch launches to revolutionize image editing for Fashion products

autoRetouch - the first end-to-end, automated image processing platform - launched its Open Beta phase. Powered by AI, the company currently offers a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for automated bulk-processing of Fashion product images. Users create an account on the autoRetouch website and are able to try the service for free with up to 10 images. To process additional images they buy credits on a pay-as-you-go basis. The price to process one image is €0.10. The service is designed around the concept of workflows. Workflows are created by 'chaining up' AI components in a drag and drop interface. Each component represents an automated version of a common

