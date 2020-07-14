Windows 10 20H2: disponibile la build 19042.388 (Di martedì 14 luglio 2020) È da poco disponibile al download un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Windows 10 20H2 che hanno scelto il canale di distribuzione Beta: si tratta della build 19042.388. Changelog We fixed an issue that might prevent you from using PowerShell to change the system locale on Server Core platforms. We fixed an issue that might cause certain games and applications to have visual distortion when resizing in windowed mode or switching from full screen to window mode. We fixed an issue that causes lsass.exe to fail with the following error message, “A critical system process, C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted.” We fixed an issue that might prevent some applications from printing documents that ... Leggi su windowsinsiders
filippo_mol : Download e novità di Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.388 Insider Preview - faggyvee : Download e novità di Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.388 Insider Preview - ProH4Ck : Download e novità di Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.388 Insider Preview - alex_m_84 : Download e novità di Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.388 Insider Preview -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Windows 20H2
- Windows 10, l’aggiornamento 20H2 cambierà il browser predefinito Tom's Hardware Italia
- Windows 10 20H2 includerà Microsoft Edge PcProfessionale.it
- Windows 10 20H2? Un Service Pack con il nuovo browser Edge integrato HWfiles
- Il nuovo Edge parte integrante di Windows 10 20H2 punto-informatico.it
- Microsoft annuncia il nuovo aggiornamento Windows 10 2H20 Libero Tecnologia
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Già avvistato nei mesi scorsi in forma non ufficiale, il nuovo menu Start di Windows 10 è stato presentato in via definitiva da Microsoft pochi giorni fa in concomitanza con la pubblicazione di una nu ...
Nuovo Edge via Windows Update a scuola e business
Dopo aver completato il passaggio a Chromium, Microsoft si è messa al lavoro per spingere il più possibile la diffusione del suo rinnovato browser: l’ennesimo step in questa direzione sarà compiuto a ...
Windows 20H2Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Windows 20H2