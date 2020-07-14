Windows 10 20H2: disponibile la build 19042.388 (Di martedì 14 luglio 2020) È da poco disponibile al download un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Windows 10 20H2 che hanno scelto il canale di distribuzione Beta: si tratta della build 19042.388. Changelog We fixed an issue that might prevent you from using PowerShell to change the system locale on Server Core platforms. We fixed an issue that might cause certain games and applications to have visual distortion when resizing in windowed mode or switching from full screen to window mode. We fixed an issue that causes lsass.exe to fail with the following error message, “A critical system process, C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted.” We fixed an issue that might prevent some applications from printing documents that ... Leggi su windowsinsiders

