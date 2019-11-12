Roma, uccide il padre con un martello e confessaBelen Rodriguez annuncia la sua serie tv Sindaco Pescara: Cittadinanza a Liliana SegreCicogna a Uomini e Donne! L'ex tronista è diventata mamma: è nato ...Tina Cipollari: Gemma vuole solo il contatto fisico con gli uomini Scusate l'assenza ma… Dopo giorni di silenzio, Anna Tatangelo torna a ...Francesco Gabbani, nuovo singolo Duemiladiciannove e Sanremo 2020: ...Messico,attaccata nave italiana : ci sono feritiTale madre… Mercedesz Henger sempre più maliziosa e sexyAlena Seredova e Gigi Buffon, finalmente spunta la verità! Ecco ...

Windows 10 Mobile | disponibile la build 15254 597

Windows 10 Mobile | disponibile la build 15254 597 Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 Mobile: si tratta ...

zazoom
Commenta
Windows 10 Mobile: disponibile la build 15254.597 (Di martedì 12 novembre 2019) Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 Mobile: si tratta della build 15254.597. Changelog Addresses an issue that causes events that are based on Windows Defender Application Control Code Integrity to be unreadable. Provides protections against the Intel® Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability (CVE-2018-12207). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.) Provides protections against the Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions (Intel® TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability (CVE-2019-11135). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client article. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions.) Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, ...
Fonte : surface-phone

twitterarifdurbin : RT @ALumia_Italia: Disponibile al download il primo aggiornamento cumulativo di novembre per Windows 10 (Build 18363.476) e Windows 10 Mobi… - filippo_mol : Download e novità di Windows 10 Mobile Build 15254.597 - DanieleMaggetti : Download e novità di Windows 10 Mobile Build 15254.597 -

Altre notizie : Windows 10 Mobile ...
  • Bill Gates ne è convinto : Windows Mobile avrebbe potuto prendere il posto di Android

    Bill Gates ne è convinto : Windows Mobile avrebbe potuto prendere il posto di Android : Bill Gates dichiara che Windows Mobile avrebbe preso il posto di Android se non fosse stato per il Dipartimento di Giustizia americano L'articolo Bill Gates ne è convinto: Windows Mobile avrebbe potuto prendere il posto di Android proviene da TuttoAndroid.

  • Windows 10 Mobile : disponibile la build 15254.590

    Windows 10 Mobile : disponibile la build 15254.590 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 Mobile: si tratta della build 15254.590. Changelog Addresses an issue in the Keyboard Lockdown Subsystem that may not filter key input correctly. Addresses an issue with the Bluetooth hardening updates, released August 13, 2019, that may cause a “0x133 DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION” error. Addresses an issue in security bulletin CVE-2019-1318 that may ...

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Windows Mobile
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Windows Mobile Windows Mobile disponibile build 15254
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!