Windows 10 Mobile | disponibile la build 15254 597

Fonte : surface-phone

(Di martedì 12 novembre 2019) Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per10: si tratta della.597. Changelog Addresses an issue that causes events that are based onDefender Application Control Code Integrity to be unreadable. Provides protections against the Intel® Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability (CVE-2018-12207). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.) Provides protections against the Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions (Intel® TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability (CVE-2019-11135). Use the registry settings as described in theClient article. (These registry settings are enabled by default forClient OS editions.) Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer,App Platform and Frameworks, ...

arifdurbin : RT @ALumia_Italia: Disponibile al download il primo aggiornamento cumulativo di novembre per Windows 10 (Build 18363.476) e Windows 10 Mobi… - filippo_mol : Download e novità di Windows 10 Mobile Build 15254.597 - DanieleMaggetti : Download e novità di Windows 10 Mobile Build 15254.597 -