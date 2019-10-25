Nessuno ci crede! Addio a Gemma Galgani, Uomini e Donne perde la sua ...Scusatemi.... Irama, si scopre tutto dopo la sua scomparsaTi ucciderò! Hailey Bieber gelosa di Selena Gomez Emma Marrone: Dopo l'operazione non sono al 100%, ma non volevo ...Hai vinto tu! Sabrina Salerno, il selfie dall’alto punta sul decoltè ...Aggredito da due cani, muore un anziano a PordenoneLady Musacchio risponde ai follower: Il mio lato b rifatto? No, tutto ...Taylor Mega e il dito medio... in perizoma per difendere le sue forme Hai il salvagente nelle parti basse... Gianni Sperti mostra ...Lory del Santo futura mamma 61 anni: Una figlia col mio fidanzato ...

Il remake di Panzer Dragoon uscirà anche su PC

Se tra i fan di Panzer Dragoon in attesa del remake del gioco, ma non possedete una Nintendo Switch, nessun problema

Il remake di Panzer Dragoon uscirà anche su PC (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2019) Se tra i fan di Panzer Dragoon in attesa del remake del gioco, ma non possedete una Nintendo Switch, nessun problema, il gioco è stato infatti confermato anche per PC.Come possiamo vedere, gli sviluppatori di MegaPixel Studio hanno infatti annunciato anche una versione Steam del gioco, per la gioia di tutti i giocatori PC. Il titolo giungerà questo inverno, riportiamo di seguito la descrizione del gioco che troviamo su Steam: "Una nuova versione del classico Panzer Fragoon fedele all'originale, con grafiche e controlli migliorati, che raggiungono i più moderni standard. Su un pianeta lontano e desolato, incontrate due draghi risvegliati dai tempi antichi. Armati con una devastante arma del passato e con la guida del vostro drago blu corazzato, dovrete compiere il vostro destino ed evitare che il Drago Nero raggiunga la Torre." Leggi altro...
Fonte : eurogamer

  • Panzer Dragoon Remake per Nintendo Switch avrà anche una versione fisica

    Panzer Dragoon remake per Nintendo Switch avrà anche una versione fisica : Alla fine dell'anno scorso, Forever Entertainment aveva annunciato che avrebbe lavorato al Remake dei primi due Panzer Dragoon usciti originariamente per Sega Saturn. Di nuovo all'E3, abbiamo dato il nostro primo sguardo ad un breve filmato del Remake in arrivo su Nintendo Switch. Ora, abbiamo la conferma che otterrà un rilascio fisico.La notizia arriva direttamente dall'account ufficiale Twitter di Panzer Dragoon Remake, che ha annunciato la ...

