Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 740

Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 740 È da poche ore disponibile al download un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows ...

Windows 10 October Update: disponibile la build 17763.740 (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2019) È da poche ore disponibile al download un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: stiamo parlando della build 17763.740. Changelog Security Updates to Internet Explorer. Problemi noti Certain operations, such as rename, that you perform on files or folders that are on a Cluster Shared Volume (CSV) may fail with the error, “STATUS BAD IMPERSONATION LEVEL (0xC00000A5)”. This occurs when you perform the operation on a CSV owner node from a process that doesn’t have administrator privilege. After installing KB4493509, devices with some Asian language packs installed may receive the error, “0x800f0982 – PSFX E MATCHING COMPONENT NOT FOUND.” We are investigating reports that a small number of devices may startup to a black screen during the first logon after installing Updates. Applications and scripts that call ...
Fonte : surface-phone

