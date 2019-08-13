Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 678

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.652 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.652. Changelog Addresses a performance issue that may occur on some websites that use WebAssembly. Addresses an issue that may cause Internet Explorer to stop working when you move a tab to create a new window. Addresses an issue that may prevent the personal identification number (PIN) ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.615 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.615. Changelog Addresses an issue that may cause the system to become unresponsive when an application uses the CameraCaptureUI API. Addresses an issue that may cause BitLocker to go into recovery mode if BitLocker is being provisioned at the same time as Updates are being installed. Security ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.593 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Windows 10 October 2018 Update: stiamo parlando della build 17763.593. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent devices from connecting to some Storage Area Network (SAN) devices using Internet Small Computer System Interface (iSCSI) after installing KB4497934. You may also receive an error in the System log section of Event Viewer with Event ID 43 from ...