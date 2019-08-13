Bill Gates vuole oscurare il Sole per fermare il riscaldamento globaleDeve cancellare le foto dei membri della ONG Lifeline! I giudici ...Sam è il cane più solo e sfortunato del mondo! Aspetta una casa da ...Addio Nadia Toffa, la Iena guerriera si è spenta a 40 anni : la ...È morta Nadia Toffa! Addio alla conduttrice de Le IeneWhite Skorpion lancia M4M4CITA, la protagonista del video è Sabina ...Auguri amore mio! Alessandra Amoroso compie 33 anniE' finita! Gennaro Lillio e Francesca De André si sono detti addio Non puoi capire cosa si prova! Liam Hemsworth rompe il silenzio sulla ...Sam è il cane più sfortunato della Gran Bretagna! Da 900 giorni ...

Windows 10 October Update: disponibile la build 17763.678 (Di martedì 13 agosto 2019) Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.678. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent devices from starting up or cause them to continue restarting if they are connected to a domain that is configured to use MIT Kerberos realms. Domain controllers and domain members are both affected. Addresses an issue with a Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) console user interface (UI) exception that occurs when you expand the Computers directory. Security Updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Wireless Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Datacenter Networking, the Microsoft JET Database Engine, Windows Server, Windows ...
