Leading the Way | LiuGong' s Global Sustainability Milestones in 2024 and Beyond
- LIUZHOU, China, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/
From pioneering practices to impactful collaborations, LiuGong (000528.SZ) has consistently demonstrated its dedication to a sustainable future. Recently, LiuGong celebrated the first anniversary of the Green Alliance, marking a year of significant Sustainability efforts and reaffirming its commitment to ongoing sustainable development. Advancing Sustainability with Green Alliance At the end of 2023, LiuGong made a significant move towards Sustainability by forming the Green Alliance in collaboration with its key clients, distributors, and several non-profit organizations. This initiative aims to allocate a portion of the annual sales revenue from LiuGong's electric products to philanthropic projects in Africa, reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility.
