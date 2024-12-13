CGTN | China maps out 2025 economic plans vows more proactive macro policies
BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The closely watched Central economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from Wednesday to Thursday as Chinese leaders decided priorities for the economic work in 2025.Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the annual conference.According to the meeting, despite the "complex and severe situation of growing external pressures and increasing internal difficulties," China has ensured the overall stability and steady progress of the economy, and the major goals and tasks for economic and social development in 2024 are expected to be accomplished.It stressed that China must adopt more proactive macro policies, expand domestic demand, and promote the integrated development of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation to do a good job in economic work in 2025.
The closely watched Central economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from Wednesday to Thursday as Chinese leaders decided priorities for the economic work in 2025.Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the annual conference.According to the meeting, despite the "complex and severe situation of growing external pressures and increasing internal difficulties," China has ensured the overall stability and steady progress of the economy, and the major goals and tasks for economic and social development in 2024 are expected to be accomplished.It stressed that China must adopt more proactive macro policies, expand domestic demand, and promote the integrated development of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation to do a good job in economic work in 2025.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - CGTN: China maps out 2025 economic plans, vows more proactive macro policies
- CGTN: China vows continued efforts to build Asia-Pacific community with shared future
- CGTN: China to inject vitality into fair, equitable global governance system
- Coronavirus. La propaganda cinese e il montaggio fake del video «Grazie Cina»
- Xi Jinping calls on armed forces to enhance combat readiness
- China's new standard map reignited a land dispute with India
- Former Trail Blazers, Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph retires
- CGTN: China maps out 2025 economic plans, vows more proactive macro policies - The closely watched Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from Wednesday to Thursday as Chinese leaders decided priorities for the economic work in 2025. (adnkronos.com)
- CGTN: China to inject vitality into fair, equitable global governance system - In recent years, China has carried out a large number of green projects with other countries, bringing its expertise and experience in renewable energy to these countries and promoting the green ... (adnkronos.com)
- CGTN: How China contributes to global poverty reduction, drives modernization with developing nations - BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- John Kimani, an expert from the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization, is enthusiastic about the potential of a new type of rice developed by China ... (finance.yahoo.com)
Schianto tra camion e minibus, feriti in nove trentotoday.it
Incendio al Parco Mascagna: l'intervento dei vigili del fuoco | VIDEO napolitoday.it
Roma Capitale liquida l'istituto previdenziale dei dipendenti e mette sul tavolo 37,5 milioni di euro romatoday.it
La doppia vita del narcos di Passo di Rigano: dipendente della Regione e trafficante di coca palermotoday.it
Associazioni culturali di Macerata affrontano tagli al sostegno per concerti ilrestodelcarlino.it
Sorpresa Marracash: ecco “È finita la pace”. Nuova data a San Siro a Milano il 26 giugno ilgiorno.it
Onana ne ha combinata un’altra delle sue contro il Viktoria Plzen: l’errore è imperdonabile fanpage.it
Incendio al Parco Mascagna: l'intervento dei vigili del fuoco | VIDEO napolitoday.it
Roma Capitale liquida l'istituto previdenziale dei dipendenti e mette sul tavolo 37,5 milioni di euro romatoday.it
La doppia vita del narcos di Passo di Rigano: dipendente della Regione e trafficante di coca palermotoday.it
Associazioni culturali di Macerata affrontano tagli al sostegno per concerti ilrestodelcarlino.it
Sorpresa Marracash: ecco “È finita la pace”. Nuova data a San Siro a Milano il 26 giugno ilgiorno.it
Onana ne ha combinata un’altra delle sue contro il Viktoria Plzen: l’errore è imperdonabile fanpage.it
Video CGTN China