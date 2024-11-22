Liberoquotidiano.it - CCTV+: Embarking on a Renewed Dialogue at Liangzhu Between Global Civilizations--The 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' Promotional Video and Documentary to Premier

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

- BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Exchanges makecolorful, and mutual learning makes them prosper. Aon the recently-concluded Portugal and Greece stops of the 'Belt and Road Initiative' ': A' cultural exchanges is about to be aired. A representation of cultural exchangesthe land of divine emblems and inscriptions ofand the realm of Athena and navigational compasses, it presentsculture's popularity abroad and appreciation by local youth, media outlets, as well as cultural and academic communities.The, filled with exciting moments at the Events, could serve as a preview to the upcoming secondForum, building up the anticipation for an even more splendid future of human civilization.