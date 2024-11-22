CCTV+ | Embarking on a Renewed Dialogue at Liangzhu Between Global Civilizations--The ' Liangzhu | A Dialogue across World Civilizations' Promotional Video and Documentary to Premier
- BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Exchanges make Civilizations colorful, and mutual learning makes them prosper. A Documentary on the recently-concluded Portugal and Greece stops of the 'Belt and Road Initiative' 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' cultural exchanges is about to be aired. A representation of cultural exchanges Between the land of divine emblems and inscriptions of Liangzhu and the realm of Athena and navigational compasses, it presents Liangzhu culture's popularity abroad and appreciation by local youth, media outlets, as well as cultural and academic communities.The Documentary, filled with exciting moments at the Events, could serve as a preview to the upcoming second Liangzhu Forum, building up the anticipation for an even more splendid future of human civilization.
Exchanges make Civilizations colorful, and mutual learning makes them prosper. A Documentary on the recently-concluded Portugal and Greece stops of the 'Belt and Road Initiative' 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' cultural exchanges is about to be aired. A representation of cultural exchanges Between the land of divine emblems and inscriptions of Liangzhu and the realm of Athena and navigational compasses, it presents Liangzhu culture's popularity abroad and appreciation by local youth, media outlets, as well as cultural and academic communities.The Documentary, filled with exciting moments at the Events, could serve as a preview to the upcoming second Liangzhu Forum, building up the anticipation for an even more splendid future of human civilization.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - CCTV+: Embarking on a Renewed Dialogue at Liangzhu Between Global Civilizations--The 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' Promotional Video and Documentary to Premier
- Newly leaked video casts doubt on banker’s ‘suicide’ (Video)
Milan, Serginho: “Leao-Theo: cosa vi aspettate?”. Su Emerson Royal… pianetamilan.it
Cade e si rompe una gamba al Molo Trapezoidale: sarà risarcita con quasi 100 mila euro palermotoday.it
Abruzzo quarta regione con più omicidi in Italia nel 2023 in rapporto alla popolazione: i dati Istat ilpescara.it
San Cristoforo celebra la Virgo Fidelis, Pellegrino: "Segnale importante per il quartiere" cataniatoday.it
Ultimissime. La preparazione per il Trestina prosegue. Mister Magrini ritrova pedine importanti sport.quotidiano.net
Noto bar assaltato nella notte dai ladri, lo sfogo del titolare: "Sesto furto in pochi mesi" - VIDEO napolitoday.it
Vigor, tutti arruolabili L’Aquila nel mirino ilrestodelcarlino.it
Cade e si rompe una gamba al Molo Trapezoidale: sarà risarcita con quasi 100 mila euro palermotoday.it
Abruzzo quarta regione con più omicidi in Italia nel 2023 in rapporto alla popolazione: i dati Istat ilpescara.it
San Cristoforo celebra la Virgo Fidelis, Pellegrino: "Segnale importante per il quartiere" cataniatoday.it
Ultimissime. La preparazione per il Trestina prosegue. Mister Magrini ritrova pedine importanti sport.quotidiano.net
Noto bar assaltato nella notte dai ladri, lo sfogo del titolare: "Sesto furto in pochi mesi" - VIDEO napolitoday.it
Vigor, tutti arruolabili L’Aquila nel mirino ilrestodelcarlino.it
Video CCTV+ Embarking