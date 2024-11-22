CCTV+ | Embarking on a Renewed Dialogue at Liangzhu Between Global Civilizations--The ' Liangzhu | A Dialogue across World Civilizations' Promotional Video and Documentary to Premier

Exchanges make Civilizations colorful, and mutual learning makes them prosper. A Documentary on the recently-concluded Portugal and Greece stops of the 'Belt and Road Initiative' 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' cultural exchanges is about to be aired. A representation of cultural exchanges Between the land of divine emblems and inscriptions of Liangzhu and the realm of Athena and navigational compasses, it presents Liangzhu culture's popularity abroad and appreciation by local youth, media outlets, as well as cultural and academic communities.The Documentary, filled with exciting moments at the Events, could serve as a preview to the upcoming second Liangzhu Forum, building up the anticipation for an even more splendid future of human civilization.
