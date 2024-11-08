Liberoquotidiano.it - Greenway's Cell-Driven "Core" Technology Debuts at the Milan EICMA Two-Wheeler Exhibition

, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/November 5th to 10th,(SHSE:688345), a global leader in micromobility lithium battery solutions , showcased its innovative battery solutions for electric motorcycles and electric-assisted bicycles at the 2024in, Italy, under the theme "Safety, Sustainability, Smart."With 18 years of experience in the micromobility lithium battery sector,has refined its. It utilizes 18650 and 21700 small cylindricals from major Japanese and Korean companies like LG, Samsung, and Panasonic, as well as its "Gingu Bang" 34145 large cylindricals from its subsidiary, K-tech New Energy. These products cater to the diverse battery needs of electric two-s worldwide.is committed to the electrification of motorcycles, providing high-end customized lithium battery solutions to world-renowned electric motorcycle and bicycle brands.