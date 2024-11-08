Greenway's Cell-Driven "Core" Technology Debuts at the Milan EICMA Two-Wheeler Exhibition

Liberoquotidiano.it di 8 nov 2024

Milan, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 November 5th to 10th, Greenway(SHSE:688345), a global leader in micromobility lithium battery solutions , showcased its innovative battery solutions for electric motorcycles and electric-assisted bicycles at the 2024 EICMA Exhibition in Milan, Italy, under the theme "Safety, Sustainability, Smart."With 18 years of experience in the micromobility lithium battery sector, Greenway has refined its Cell-Driven "Core" Technology. It utilizes 18650 and 21700 small cylindrical Cells from major Japanese and Korean companies like LG, Samsung, and Panasonic, as well as its "Gingu Bang" 34145 large cylindrical Cells from its subsidiary, K-tech New Energy. These products cater to the diverse battery needs of electric two-Wheelers worldwide.Greenway is committed to the electrification of motorcycles, providing high-end customized lithium battery solutions to world-renowned electric motorcycle and bicycle brands.
