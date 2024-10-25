GA Telesis Signs Definitive Purchase Agreement to Acquire 23 Airbus A320ceo and A321ceo Aircraft from Spirit Airlines

GA Telesis, LLC ("GA Telesis"), a global leader in commercial aviation and aerospace solutions, today announced it has signed a Definitive Purchase Agreement and secured the necessary corporate approvals to Acquire 23 used Airbus A320ceo and A321ceo Aircraft from Spirit Airlines, Inc. The Aircraft, powered by V2527-A5 and V2533-A5 Select-One™ jet engines, were manufactured between 2014 and 2019, marking the company's largest-ever acquisition of non-leased Aircraft of similar vintages. This strategic acquisition significantly bolsters GA Telesis' fleet portfolio, enhancing its ability to meet increasing global demand for narrow-body Aircraft. The company will market these Aircraft to its extensive global customer base for continued commercial airline operations.
