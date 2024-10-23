Mourinho: «Se sanzionassero il City, potrei ancora vincere la Premier del 2018 con lo United: meriterei una medaglia» (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) José Mourinho, tecnico del Fenerbahce, è intervenuto in conferenza stampa in vista della gara contro il “suo” United che si disputerà domani sera. Tanti i temi trattati, dall’emozione di ritrovare il suo vecchio club passando per le ambizioni del club turco in Europa e per arrivare al suo rapporto con Ferguson, che è stato mandato via dai Red Devils in una stramba politica di riduzione dei costi, come avevamo scritto qui. Mourinho in conferenza Di seguito un estratto delle parole dell’ex Inter e Tottenham: «Non sono felice se le cose allo United non vanno bene. Sono stato felice lì, abbiamo vinto un Europa League e guadagnato un secondo posto in Premier. Gli auguro sempre il meglio possibile. Devo dire che però non ho pensato a loro neanche un minuto perché non ne ho il tempo, poi ora c’è Ten Hag. Ilnapolista.it - Mourinho: «Se sanzionassero il City, potrei ancora vincere la Premier del 2018 con lo United: meriterei una medaglia» Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilnapolista.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) José, tecnico del Fenerbahce, è intervenuto in conferenza stampa in vista della gara contro il “suo”che si disputerà domani sera. Tanti i temi trattati, dall’emozione di ritrovare il suo vecchio club passando per le ambizioni del club turco in Europa e per arrivare al suo rapporto con Ferguson, che è stato mandato via dai Red Devils in una stramba politica di riduzione dei costi, come avevamo scritto qui.in conferenza Di seguito un estratto delle parole dell’ex Inter e Tottenham: «Non sono felice se le cose allonon vanno bene. Sono stato felice lì, abbiamo vinto un Europa League e guadagnato un secondo posto in. Gli auguro sempre il meglio possibile. Devo dire che però non ho pensato a loro neanche un minuto perché non ne ho il tempo, poi ora c’è Ten Hag.

