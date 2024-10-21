Trade Republic, perché il fondatore guarda alle pensioni europee (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Intervista a Christian Hecker, ad della piattaforma fintech, che dice che la Commissione europea mette ancora troppi ostacoli a una vera unione dei mercati dei capitali Wired.it - Trade Republic, perché il fondatore guarda alle pensioni europee Leggi tutta la notizia su Wired.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Intervista a Christian Hecker, ad della piattaforma fintech, che dice che la Commissione europea mette ancora troppi ostacoli a una vera unione dei mercati dei capitali

