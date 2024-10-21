Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive John Lee: Improving People's Livelihood in Pursuit of Happiness (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) - Hong Kong SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, announced his annual Policy Address (October 16), with the overarching priority of Improving People's Livelihood and promoting a caring community. "Over the past two years, my team and I have focused on economic growth and on Improving People's Livelihood through development, with the well being of the People of Hong Kong close to our hearts," Mr Lee said. Noting that housing is an issue of great public concern, the Chief Executive announced various measures, including those to support home ownership, provide more public rental housing units and improve the quality of residential spaces. To assist homebuyers, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will relax the maximum loan-to-value ratio of property mortgage loans to 70%. Liberoquotidiano.it - Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive John Lee: Improving People's Livelihood in Pursuit of Happiness Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) -SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 -Lee,of theSpecial Administrative Region, announced his annual(October 16), with the overarching priority of'sand promoting a caring community. "Over the past two years, my team and I have focused on economic growth and on'sthrough development, with the well being of theofclose to our hearts," Mr Lee said. Noting that housing is an issue of great public concern, theannounced various measures, including those to support home ownership, provide more public rental housing units and improve the quality of residential spaces. To assist homebuyers, theMonetary Authority will relax the maximum loan-to-value ratio of property mortgage loans to 70%.

