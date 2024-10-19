MHR Tourism Awards 2024: Oscar del Turismo il 10 dicembre a Roma (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) E’ quasi tutto pronto per il grande evento targato ‘MHR Tourism Awards 2024‘: La cerimonia di premiazione degli MHR Tourism Awards (ribattezzati come gli ‘Oscar del Turismo‘) si terrà martedì 10 dicembre 2024 presso il suggestivo Th St. Regis Rome, all’interno dell’illustre Sala Ritz. Saranno numerosi gli ospiti provenienti dal panorama italiano dell’hotellerie, dell’imprenditoria turistica, delle associazioni di categoria e delle istituzioni. Sotto i riflettori i protagonisti del Turismo e dell’ospitalità italiana. L’ormai autorevolissimo Oscar del Turismo sarà consegnato a chi si è particolarmente distinto negli ultimi 12 mesi nel campo del Turismo e dell’ospitalità italiana in termini di qualità, performance e azioni innovative. L’ambito “Microfono”, simbolo storico di MHR, sarà assegnato ai vincitori martedì 10 dicembre nel corso della serata a Roma. Danielebartocciblog.it - MHR Tourism Awards 2024: Oscar del Turismo il 10 dicembre a Roma Leggi tutta la notizia su Danielebartocciblog.it (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) E’ quasi tutto pronto per il grande evento targato ‘MHR‘: La cerimonia di premiazione degli MHR(ribattezzati come gli ‘del‘) si terrà martedì 10presso il suggestivo Th St. Regis Rome, all’interno dell’illustre Sala Ritz. Saranno numerosi gli ospiti provenienti dal panorama italiano dell’hotellerie, dell’imprenditoria turistica, delle associazioni di categoria e delle istituzioni. Sotto i riflettori i protagonisti dele dell’ospitalità italiana. L’ormai autorevolissimodelsarà consegnato a chi si è particolarmente distinto negli ultimi 12 mesi nel campo dele dell’ospitalità italiana in termini di qualità, performance e azioni innovative. L’ambito “Microfono”, simbolo storico di MHR, sarà assegnato ai vincitori martedì 10nel corso della serata a

