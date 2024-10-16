Gaeta.it - Nasce Jump-Job University Matching Project: un’opportunità per studenti e professionisti
Talento e formazione,riparte progetto Jump di Fondazione Rui - Prende il via il nuovo anno accademico di Jump-Job University Matching Project, il percorso interdisciplinare triennale realizzato in tutte le residenze della Fondazione Rui (Residenze universitarie i ... (ansa.it)
Heat's Erik Spoelstra reveals Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s special rotational impact - As the Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night, one player that stood out was Jaime Jaquez Jr. who is entering his second year in the NBA. With the Heat looking to make some noise in a ... (clutchpoints.com)
Enrollment grows at every Utah college — bucking fears and setting new records - Utah’s colleges and universities experienced a boost in enrollment this fall bigger than any year in the past decade — defying fears and predictions, at least for now, portending a downturn. The total ... (sltrib.com)
Israele attacca ancora Unifil, carro armato spara su una torre e distrugge le telecamere delle Nazioni Unite gazzettadelsud.it
Quirinale, Mattarella a Parma per i 90 anni del Parmigiano Reggiano lapresse.it
DIRETTA | Le notizie del 16 ottobre: Dybala torna in gruppo, annuncio esplosivo di Pogba calciomercato.it
Arrestato per traffico di droga Domenico Papalia, il figlio del boss della ‘ndrangheta in Lombardia fanpage.it