Preview NXT: Stephanie Vaquer in azione, Tony D’Angelo celebra la sua vittoria e tanto altro ancora (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) L’edizione del 15 ottobre di NXT promette di essere una serata memorabile, affrontando le conseguenze degli eventi della scorsa settimana e gettando le basi per le prossime trame, mentre l’era di NXT su CW Network continua a rafforzarsi. Celebrazione del North American Championship di Tony D’Angelo Dopo aver sconfitto Oba Femi la scorsa settimana per il titolo di Campione Nordamericano di NXT, Tony D’Angelo terrà una celebrazione per il suo North American Championship di NXT insieme alla Famiglia, e i fan non vedono l’ora di festeggiare insieme al Don di NXT. Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice Nikkita Lyons è pronta a tornare sul ring di NXT e affronterà Lola Vice in un match singolo. Lyons è stata fuori dai giochi per molto tempo a causa di un infortunio, ma ora è più che pronta a tornare in azione. Zonawrestling.net - Preview NXT: Stephanie Vaquer in azione, Tony D’Angelo celebra la sua vittoria e tanto altro ancora Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) L’edizione del 15 ottobre di NXT promette di essere una serata memorabile, affrontando le conseguenze degli eventi della scorsa settimana e gettando le basi per le prossime trame, mentre l’era di NXT su CW Network continua a rafforzarsi. Celebrdel North American Championship diDopo aver sconfitto Oba Femi la scorsa settimana per il titolo di Campione Nordamericano di NXT,terrà una celebrper il suo North American Championship di NXT insieme alla Famiglia, e i fan non vedono l’ora di festeggiare insieme al Don di NXT. Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice Nikkita Lyons è pronta a tornare sul ring di NXT e affronterà Lola Vice in un match singolo. Lyons è stata fuori dai giochi per molto tempo a causa di un infortunio, ma ora è più che pronta a tornare in

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

WWE: Preview NXT: Stephanie Vaquer in azione, Tony D’Angelo celebra la sua vittoria e tanto altro ancora - L'edizione del 15 ottobre di NXT promette di essere una serata memorabile, affrontando le conseguenze degli eventi della scorsa settimana e gettando le basi per le prossime trame, mentre l'era di NXT ... (zonawrestling.net)

WWE NXT Preview, Start Time, How To Watch (10/15): Wes Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans, Stephanie Vaquer In-Ring Debut - WWE NXT Preview, Start Time, How To Watch (10/15): Wes Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans, Stephanie Vaquer In-Ring Debut Viewership information and lineup for the October 15, 2024 episode of WWE NXT ... (fightful.com)

Days of our Lives Spoilers Preview: Alex And Stephanie Hit The Sheets…Plus, Jealous Johnny - Days of our Lives spoilers photos for the October 16, 2024 episode tease the highs and lows of Salem’s young romances. Scenes From Salem It seems Johnny (Carson Boatman) may still be having ... (msn.com)