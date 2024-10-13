Damian Priest:”Oba Femi è ridicolmente impressionante” (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) Damian Priest è veramente impressionato dal lavoro svolto fino a questo momento da Oba Femi ad NXT. Priest è apparso durante una sessione di autografi al “Fanatics Fest” di UpUpDownDown che si è tenuto lo scorso weekend e durante una conversazione gli è stato chiesto un parere sull’ex NXT North American Champion. Le parole di Damian Priest “ridicolmente impressionante” poi ha continuato: “Soprattutto perché è da poco all’interno del business e quello che sa già farediventerà una megastar. A volte lo si intravedeè predisposto per fare questo“. Zonawrestling.net - Damian Priest:”Oba Femi è ridicolmente impressionante” Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024)è veramente impressionato dal lavoro svolto fino a questo momento da Obaad NXT.è apparso durante una sessione di autografi al “Fanatics Fest” di UpUpDownDown che si è tenuto lo scorso weekend e durante una conversazione gli è stato chiesto un parere sull’ex NXT North American Champion. Le parole di” poi ha continuato: “Soprattutto perché è da poco all’interno del business e quello che sa già farediventerà una megastar. A volte lo si intravedeè predisposto per fare questo“.

