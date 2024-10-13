Al Pacino ricorda come la Paramount non lo volesse ne “Il Padrino” di Francis Ford Coppola (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) Sebbene Al Pacino sarà sempre associato alla sua straordinaria interpretazione ne Il Padrino (1972), l’acclamato dramma sulla mafia di Francis Ford Coppola, la Paramount lo aveva quasi sostituito. Nella sua nuova autobiografia Sonny Boy, ora disponibile, il vincitore del premio Oscar ha ricordato quando la Paramount “si è chiesta se fossi l’attore giusto” per interpretare Michael Corleone nell’adattamento cinematografico del libro di Mario Puzo e come alla fine è riuscito a dimostrare il suo valore. “La Paramount non voleva che interpretassi Michael Corleone“, ha scritto in un estratto condiviso da The Guardian. “Volevano Jack Nicholson. Volevano Robert RedFord. PWarren Beatty o Ryan O’Neal. Nel libro, Puzo faceva definire Michael ‘la femminuccia della famiglia Corleone’. Doveva essere piccolo, moro, bello in modo delicato, nessuna minaccia visibile per nessuno. Metropolitanmagazine.it - Al Pacino ricorda come la Paramount non lo volesse ne “Il Padrino” di Francis Ford Coppola Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) Sebbene Alsarà sempre associato alla sua straordinaria interpretazione ne Il(1972), l’acclamato dramma sulla mafia di, lalo aveva quasi sostituito. Nella sua nuova autobiografia Sonny Boy, ora disponibile, il vincitore del premio Oscar hato quando la“si è chiesta se fossi l’attore giusto” per interpretare Michael Corleone nell’adattamento cinematografico del libro di Mario Puzo ealla fine è riuscito a dimostrare il suo valore. “Lanon voleva che interpretassi Michael Corleone“, ha scritto in un estratto condiviso da The Guardian. “Volevano Jack Nicholson. Volevano Robert Red. PWarren Beatty o Ryan O’Neal. Nel libro, Puzo faceva definire Michael ‘la femminuccia della famiglia Corleone’. Doveva essere piccolo, moro, bello in modo delicato, nessuna minaccia visibile per nessuno.

Altre notizie su. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Al Pacino reveals he was nearly fired from 'The Godfather' - Al Pacino, who is still ruling the hearts of fans for his breakthrough performance in The Godfather even after almost 50 years, has made shocking revelation about the film.In his new memoir Sonny Boy, ... (jang.com.pk)

Al Pacino reveals one scene salvaged his role in 'The Godfather' - Al Pacino was on the verge of being ousted from The Godfather by Paramount Studios before one scene saved his role in Francis Ford Coppola’s acclaimed mafia drama.In an excerpt shared by ... (thenews.com.pk)

Al Pacino almost didn't play Michael Corleone in 'The Godfather' - Pacino also revealed that Paramount had other actors in mind. "They wanted Jack Nicholson. They wanted Robert Redford. They wanted Warren Beatty or Ryan O'Neal." "In the book [Mario] Puzo had Michael ... (newsbytesapp.com)