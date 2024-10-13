Metropolitanmagazine.it - Al Pacino ricorda come la Paramount non lo volesse ne “Il Padrino” di Francis Ford Coppola
Al Pacino reveals he was nearly fired from 'The Godfather' - Al Pacino, who is still ruling the hearts of fans for his breakthrough performance in The Godfather even after almost 50 years, has made shocking revelation about the film.In his new memoir Sonny Boy, ... (jang.com.pk)
Al Pacino reveals one scene salvaged his role in 'The Godfather' - Al Pacino was on the verge of being ousted from The Godfather by Paramount Studios before one scene saved his role in Francis Ford Coppola’s acclaimed mafia drama.In an excerpt shared by ... (thenews.com.pk)
Al Pacino almost didn't play Michael Corleone in 'The Godfather' - Pacino also revealed that Paramount had other actors in mind. "They wanted Jack Nicholson. They wanted Robert Redford. They wanted Warren Beatty or Ryan O'Neal." "In the book [Mario] Puzo had Michael ... (newsbytesapp.com)
