VIDEO: Cody Rhodes si esibisce in un dark match dopo SmackDown e fa felice il pubblico (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Cody Rhodes ha allungato la sua striscia di vittorie nei dark match contro 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio dopo la puntata di SmackDown di questa settimana dalla Bon Secours Wellness Arena di Greenville, South Carolina. Nell'episodio si sono tenuti due incontri a telecamere spente. Jey Uso ha difeso il suo IC title contro Bron Breakker nel primo scontro, trionfando alla fine. Sempre disponibile L'American Nightmare, invece, ha affrontato la star di Raw nel secondo dark match. Verso la fine dell'incontro, Mysterio lo ha bloccato per abbatterlo con i tre amigos, ma Rhodes ha neutralizzato la presa riuscendo a ribaltare l'azione. L'Undisputed WWE Champion ha poi colpito con la Cross Rhodes per la vittoria. dopo l'incontro è rimasto nell'arena per quasi un'ora e ha scattato foto con tutti i fan.

