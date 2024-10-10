Huawei Austria Celebrates Five Years of TECH4ALL Nature Conservation at Biodiversity Forum (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) VIENNA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Huawei hosted the Innovations for Biodiversity Forum this week to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Huawei's TECH4ALL digital inclusion initiative and share insights into how technology is revolutionizing Biodiversity protection. Launched in 2019 and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, TECH4ALL leverages technology and partnerships to create a positive impact in four domains: environment, education, health, and development. In the environment domain, Huawei TECH4ALL has run Nature Conservation projects in 53 protected areas with global and local partners in forest, wetland, and ocean ecosystems around the world.

