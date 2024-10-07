Le SBC di FC 25, Rasheedat Ajibade è POTM di LIGA F (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Nuovo appuntamento con le SBC di EA Sports FC 25! Scopriamo insieme come completare quella dedicata alla giocatrice nigeriana Rasheedat Ajibade uscita in data 7 ottobre 2024. Lei è stata eletta la miglior giocatrice del mese di settembre per la LIGA F, in gergo POTM (Player of the month). Completa questa SBC per ottenere premi non scambiabili. Numero sfide: 1 Premio: 1x Ajibade Non scambiab. Scadenza: 4 novembre 1 – 442(2) LIGA F: Min 1 gioc. Valutazione squadra: min 85 Si completa così la guida dedicata a questa SBC di EAFC 25 Ultimate Team Ricordiamo che EA Sports FC 25 è disponibile in tutto il mondo dal 27 settembre su Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch. Chi ha effettuato il pre-order della Ultimate Edition ha avuto la possibilità di iniziare a giocare dal 20 settembre Imiglioridififa.com - Le SBC di FC 25, Rasheedat Ajibade è POTM di LIGA F Leggi tutta la notizia su Imiglioridififa.com (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Nuovo appuntamento con le SBC di EA Sports FC 25! Scopriamo insieme come completare quella dedicata alla giocatrice nigerianauscita in data 7 ottobre 2024. Lei è stata eletta la miglior giocatrice del mese di settembre per laF, in gergo(Player of the month). Completa questa SBC per ottenere premi non scambiabili. Numero sfide: 1 Premio: 1xNon scambiab. Scadenza: 4 novembre 1 – 442(2)F: Min 1 gioc. Valutazione squadra: min 85 Si completa così la guida dedicata a questa SBC di EAFC 25 Ultimate Team Ricordiamo che EA Sports FC 25 è disponibile in tutto il mondo dal 27 settembre su Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch. Chi ha effettuato il pre-order della Ultimate Edition ha avuto la possibilità di iniziare a giocare dal 20 settembre

